IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $771,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

