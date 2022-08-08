IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $480,000 Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Spire

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $72.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

