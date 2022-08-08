IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $642,000 Investment in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 183,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Grab by 161.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $7,151,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

