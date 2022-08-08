IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,446 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on U. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

