IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 18,553 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

