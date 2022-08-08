IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,276 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $110.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,641 shares of company stock worth $993,503. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

