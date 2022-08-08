IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in DISH Network by 61.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

