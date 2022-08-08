IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $78.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $130.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

