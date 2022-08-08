IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNG. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in RingCentral by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in RingCentral by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in RingCentral by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

