IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.
Carvana Stock Performance
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana
In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $24,627,643.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
