IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 369,137 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE:DAL opened at $32.94 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

