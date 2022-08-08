IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,362 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

