IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $628,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 134,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 121,637 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 344,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 87,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,801 shares of company stock worth $2,240,833 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

