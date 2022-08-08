IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $771,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of YUMC opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.45.
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
