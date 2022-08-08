IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,712 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE IDA opened at $109.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

