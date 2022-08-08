IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $23.33 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 3.11.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

