Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 19,363 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.2% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 5,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $115.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $339.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

