Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 37,473 Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progenity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $0.88 on Monday. Progenity, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $162.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Progenity Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

