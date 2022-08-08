Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $37.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

