Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
WPP stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. WPP plc has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
