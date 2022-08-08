Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Entergy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

