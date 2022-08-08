Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,865,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

