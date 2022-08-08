Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $356.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

