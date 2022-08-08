Independent Advisor Alliance Has $235,000 Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Equifax were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day moving average is $209.95.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

