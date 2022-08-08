Independent Advisor Alliance Has $242,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after buying an additional 75,348 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $186.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.40. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,806 shares of company stock valued at $64,821,403 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

