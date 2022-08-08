Independent Advisor Alliance Has $260,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after buying an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $222,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,101,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,992,000 after purchasing an additional 590,651 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

