Independent Advisor Alliance Has $61,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,309 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $11,638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,134,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 640,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 400,211 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.15 on Monday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

