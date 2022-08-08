Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $203,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 19.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 884.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

