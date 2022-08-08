Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Harrow Health stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.79. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

