Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $237,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Stock

YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.

Analysts

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

