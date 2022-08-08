Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMCX stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $56.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

AMC Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.