Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMCX stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $56.04.
AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
