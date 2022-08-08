Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 673 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $223.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

