Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 673 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $223.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.67.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
