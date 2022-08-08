Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,695 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 1,581.8% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 5.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 239.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $164,554.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,048.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $3.83 on Monday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $389.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,256.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

