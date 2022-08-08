Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in eXp World were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,522,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in eXp World by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 528,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,182,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $878,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,644,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,708,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $640,182,967.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,645 shares of company stock worth $8,069,416 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eXp World Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

