Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 11,678 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 69,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,818,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.67 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

