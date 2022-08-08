Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 32,275 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,275 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.45 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.