Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,918,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,209,000 after acquiring an additional 461,341 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 944,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,683,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 242,467 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $691.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

