Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

BL stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.89.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

