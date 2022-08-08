Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

