Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE:XHR opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.