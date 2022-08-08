IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 4,629 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BV. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the 1st quarter worth about $1,363,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of BrightView by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 615,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 110,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,495.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BV opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $996.03 million, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.27. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

