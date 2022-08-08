IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 6,577 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 51,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $48,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

