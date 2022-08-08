IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 9,734 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 612.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of SCU stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

