IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after buying an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after buying an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $134.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

