IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,839 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 170,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 528,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 196.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 565,833 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.