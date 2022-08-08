IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,105 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,673,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $60.44 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

