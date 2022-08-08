IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 664,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 142,143 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 654,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.