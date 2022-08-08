IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 93,850 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,244,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 539,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 989,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 472,216 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,872,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 169,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $946,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

GATO stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

