IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 30.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Unitil by 103.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil during the first quarter worth $984,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 81.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unitil by 19.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $860.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

