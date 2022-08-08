IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.93. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,432. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial raised shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

