IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTTR. StockNews.com downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Otter Tail Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.